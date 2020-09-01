2 hours ago

Board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi is aghast as the media for spewing lies, falsehood and pure fabrication in this day and age.

Reports have been rife in the local media space that the new board of directors of the club is on the verge of procuring an aircraft for the team.

According to the board member they are untrue and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“I have noted with utter shock and dismay the uninformed news carried by various sports tabloids that the Board of Kotoko is in the process of buying aircraft. It is misleading, lack validity and unintelligible,”

“It is extremely alarming that in this era, people will publish such lies and this kind of bygone job will be done by a Media outfit who as a matter of necessity is supposed to dispassionately report accurate and valid information. Our vociferous supporters should disregard it completely,” he added.