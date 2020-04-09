6 minutes ago

Contrary to multiple media reports that Godfred Saka and three other Great Olympics players have had their contracts terminated, the defender has dispelled those rumours.

The player insist he still remains a player of the wonder club and has a binding contract with them.

Reports in the media was that 13 players of which Godfred Saka is among have all been jettisoned by the wonder club.

The former Aduana Stars defender has strugggled for form and fitness since signing for the club.

"My only challenges as a footballer are the injuries (long layoffs)," he told Sikka Sports.

"I'm still a player for Accra Great Olympics, there's nothing to justify the rumours and the Management also agreed to meet me after the COVI19," he added.

Godfred Saka spent nearly a decade at Aduana Stars winning two league titles before embarking on a brief sojourn at Enyimba in Nigeria.