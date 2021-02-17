4 hours ago

There seems to be growing chaos and discontent within Accra Hearts of Oak as on Tuesday 16th February,2021, news went viral that long standing team manager for Accra Hearts of Oak, Nii Saban Quaye has been shown the exit at the club.

This follows series of departures which started with assistant coach Joseph Asare Bediako leaving his post by resigning last week while goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu also resigned later on.

On Monday Serbian coach Kosta Papic also left his post citing interference in team selection from the club's hierarchy among others.

Saban Quaye however dismissed reports of his sacking from the team on Wednesday morning in an interview with Nhyira Sports.

According Saban Quaye, he has not been handed any dismissal letter by anyone at the club and was heading to training at the time of the interview.

"I'm training with the team today and I have not received a letter informing me of any dismissal" he told Nyira FM.

According to local reports he has been fired for inciting fans against two board members of the club who have been interfering with their former coach's selection.

Hearts of Oak will host a resurgent Ebusua Dwarfs side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 21 February, 2021.