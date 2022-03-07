4 hours ago

Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi says that he is still very relevant to the national team that is why he has been handed a call up by coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The inclusion of the Saudi based Al-Adalah player has raised a lot of eyebrows since the 29 year old central midfielder has not played for Nigeria in years.

He currently plays for lower tier Saudi Arabian side Al Adalah and is yet to play for them since signing in January.

Onazi is on the stand by list and that has caused a lot of consternation among Nigerian supporters who believe he is not worth it.

The two fierce rivals will rekindle their hostilities when they square off in a two legged play off that will see the winner book its ticket to the World Cup later this year in the gulf state.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

Disclosing in an interview with Omasports the 29-year-old said:

“It’s not a surprise for me because I’m still playing and I’m ready to play anytime and when it comes to the national team, I’m always at the service of the nation – to always give my best for the country.

“Yes it’s been a while I was in the national team, but when we talk about this every game – home and away that will take us to the World Cup (it is very important).

"When I got a call from the coach, he told me how important it is – and I also know how important it is. We need the experience to be able to tackle this game.

"It’s not a game of saying where do you play or where do you come from or whatever you’re doing.''