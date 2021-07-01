17 minutes ago

President and owner of Ghana Premier League club King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has admitted that things are so difficult for him that he can't even pay players their salaries and bonuses.'

He says his club is in full blown financial turmoil and is ready to sell any player for interested clubs in order to keep afloat financially.

It was widely reported in the local media that players of the club had boycotted training in protest against months of unpaid salaries and bonuses.

Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Sports, the veteran football administrator says that all players at the club are now available for transfer.

“I am struggling to pay bonuses, finance my team-Alhaji” he said.

“If I have the player and you want to buy him, I will sell it for you.”

There was a lot of interest in star striker Kwame Peprah from local and foreign clubs after his fine form in the first round but he stayed put to help the club try and survive relegation.

Kwame Peprah has scored 12 goals in 31 matches for the struggling side while another youngster Zubairu Ibrahim has also been a revelation.