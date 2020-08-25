3 hours ago

Former Ghana great Mohammed Polo says he is struggling to see what erstwhile Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye did as Sports Minister during his tenure.

The former Sports Minister, Nii Lantey recently descended heavily on the current Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah for doing very little as Sports Minister.

Mohammed Polo has weighed in to settle the difference saying that Isaac Asiamah is doing far better than his predecessor Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

"I am struggling to see what Nii Lante did during his tenure as Sports Minister.”

“At least I have seen development and upgrading of sports infrastructure since Asiamah took over.”

“If you say Nii Lante brought structural reforms, what was the end product?"

"For me because of the infrastructure, I will go for Asiamah,” Polo said on Kumasi based Akoma FM.

Isaac Asiamah has been the sole Sports Minister since the New Patriotic Party assumed power in January 2017 and has the enviable record as the longest serving Sports Minister since 2001.

He has overseen the building of 10 multi purpose Sports facilities across the country which is at various stages of completion and renovation of the Accra and Baba Yara Sports Stadiums.