1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan believes the timing was wrong for former coach Kwasi Appiah to have stripped him off the captaincy.

On the eve of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019, coach of the Black Stars Kwasi Appiah decided to strip Asamoah Gyan off the captains armband.

Instead, coach Kwasi Appiah handed the captainc armband to Gyan's deputy Andre Ayew creating a storm even before the tournament began.

The former Sunderland player believes former Black Stars gaffer Kwasi Appiah had the time wrong and habours regrets about that decision but applauded the leadership qualities of Andre Ayew.

“I am very sure he (Kwesi Appiah) regrets making that decision, I know he has regrets and believes he made the wrong decision,” Gyan told GTV Sport Plus.

“No disrespect to Andre, he is a wonderful leader and a motivator. But I feel the timing was wrong and I know he (Kwesi Appiah) regrets though we haven’t spoken since," he added.

“I don’t remember the last time I spoke to him since the Cup of Nations tournament there hasn’t been any contacts. But personally I feel he regrets his decision,” says the 34-year old.

Asamoah Gyan retired abruptly after the incident and it had to take Presidential persuasion from the head of state Nana Addo for him to rescind his decision in a tournament he was on the periphery.