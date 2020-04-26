1 hour ago

Managing Partner at Kasser Law Firm, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, has indicated the action of the Electoral Commission (EC) to continue with its training workshop in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region despite court injuction, still shocks her.

Apparently, an NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo Prampram, Samuel George Nartey, had secured a court injuction restraining the EC from organising the workshop in his constituency.

The ex-parte injunction, granted by the Tema High Court, took effect from Friday, April, 24 to Monday, April 27, 2020.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondent and all persons claiming through the respondent (EC) refrain from holding the workshop or conference scheduled to take place at the Escape Hotel Prampram from the 24th of April, 2020”, Justice of the High Court, Eugene Nyante Nyadu ruled on Friday.

Commenting on the development, however, the private legal practitioner said: "I am a lawyer. I know the role of law. I am also a Ghanaian. When you are a leader of a state institution, you have to know when to go plain legalistic and split hairs if you can, and when to go principles just so that you can safeguard respect for rule of law and confidence of the people in rule of law. This is because no one gains if the public loses confidence in the ability of the legal system to protect their rights. No one gains.

...It is for this reason that I still do not want to believe everything I am reading that the EC defied a court order. No, I do not want to believe this, for I do not want to believe that any state institution will defy a court order".

Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee said she will not be in a haste to condemn the EC's action as according to her, she was hopeful the media could bring a lot more information pertaining to the matter.

"...So I will wait for more information before I can reasonably comment on the specific matter of EC defying a court order. Hopefully, the media will bring us more information", she added.

Meanwhile, the Prampram lawmaker says his next line of action is to file contempt charges against the EC for defying a court injunction to organise a workshop for its directors and deputy directors as part of their preparation towards compiling a new voters' register.