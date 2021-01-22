3 hours ago

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Kosta Papic says he is very surprised Ghana did not qualify for the Championship of African Nations tournament that is currently underway in Cameroon inspite of all talents at our disposal.

The Black Stars B have failed to qualify for the last three CHAN tournaments in a row that is Rwanda (2016), Morocco (2018) and now in Cameroon.

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the last qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium against Burkina Faso before drawing 0-0 in Ouagadougou.

Speaking in an interview with Pure FM, the Serbian trainer says he is very surprised Ghana failed to make it to the CHAN tournament.

"I'm very surprised Ghana did not qualify for the CHAN competition. For me, that is very strange. I believe Ghana has quality players to play in that competition."he said.

Ghana have been second runners up in this competition in 2009 and 2014 losing to DR Congo and Libya.