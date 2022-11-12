3 hours ago

The President of Division One League side Tema Youth has revealed that he is the reason why Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Akin to the biblical anecdote of Jonah, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer believes he is the Jonah that has rocked Paintsil'ss World Cup boat.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku is of the conviction that his fractured relationship with the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is the reason why the Genk winger has been dropped by Otto Addo.

“Paintsil is suffering because of the sour relationship I have with the GFA,” Palmer told Etv Ghana

“If not because of my issues with the GFA, Paintsil would have been enjoying his time with the National Team,” he added.

Paintsil was named in the provisional 55-man squad list that was released last Friday with the 26-man list expected to be announced by Friday as the tournament begins in 12 days' time in Qatar.

Information emanating from the player's camp is that he has been reliably informed that he has been dropped from the final 26-man squad list submitted to FIFA.

The winger is among the most in-form Ghanaian players currently playing in Europe but it appears Black Stars coach Otto Addo does not fancy him.

Paintsil was snubbed by Otto Addo in September when Ghana played two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which they lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

The former Tema Youth winger has six goals and seven assists in 13 games across all competitions this season for Genk.

He was among the shining light for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON where Ghana exited at the group stages.