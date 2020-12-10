3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not going to accept “fictionalised election result, flagbearer, John Mahama, has said.

He has refused to accept President Akufo-Addo’s victory declared by the Electoral Commission in the December 7 election.

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election,” Mr. Mahama said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

President Akufo-Addo won the presidential with 6,730,587 (51.302%) of the vote.

Mr. Mahama came second with 6,213,182 votes representing 47.359%, according to the Electoral Commission.

However, the former President says he won the election whiles he blames the EC for conniving with the ruling party to subvert the will of the people.