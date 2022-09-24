4 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo says that he is disappointed with how his team defended set pieces against Brazil on Friday evening.

The Black Stars of Ghana conceded two goals from set pieces one from a corner kick and the other one from a free kick as Brazil handed them a 3-0 defeat.

"What I am very disappointed of was the set pieces, And if we take this out luckily we will be 1-0 down heading into halftime.

I know the mistakes we made, I don't think the third goal was a foul so it's not only me making mistakes" he told the press after the game.

The Black Stars of Ghana endured a torrid first half against the selecao of Brazil on Friday night in Le Havre as they were handed a rude awakening in a passive display in the first 45 minutes.

Brazil could have scored more than the three goals they had in the first half as Richarlison and Vinicius Junior wasted chances that came their way.

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.

Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.

After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.

Inaki Williams had an attempt on goal charged down by Bremer which earned Ghana a corner kick.

Ghana controlled the game for much of the second period and nearly scored as Andre Ayew headed a corner against the post.