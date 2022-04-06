1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku says that he is happy to have joined Sporting Lisbon after signing a five year deal with the Portuguese giants.

The winger on Wednesday put pen to paper on a long term contract with the Portuguese side.

He joins Sporting Lisbon from lower tier Ghanaian side Steadfast FC for a fee reported to be around Euros 500,000 after briefly playing a six month loan deal with Dreams FC.

Speaking for the first time after joining his new club, the youngster expressed his delight and added his qualities as a player.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's fantastic. They welcomed me very well", he began by telling Jornal Sporting and Sporting TV .

About his role on the pitch, Fatawu explained that he plays "at a winger and also an attacking midfielder".

"I really enjoy shooting, especially from afar," he added.

Fatawu also admitted that "there are many differences between the football I was playing and Sporting CP". "It will make me grow more", he guaranteed.

Fatawu Isahaku was in March 2021 handed a call up to the Black Stars B for a friendly match against Uzbekistan were he shone by scoring a goal and has since been elevated to the Black Stars proper.

Issahaku has been with Steadfast since 2019, when he was spotted by the club playing in an U13s tournament while at the Tamale Utrecht academy in the Northern Region.

Even then, the fleet-footed forward was head and shoulders above his peers, top-scoring in the competition with 13 goals.