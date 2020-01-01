46 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban says he is hopeful of recapturing his form before the injury set in last year.

The striker had scored 7 goals in the early part of the season before sustaining a broken foot injury which sidelined him for as much as two months.

Ekuban has returned to the pitch but believed it will take time before the killer instincts in front of goal returns as he is targeting a return to form during the second round after the festive break.

“I have not yet reached my old form. I will continue my goals by completing the deficiencies in the half-time camp ”. The Italian player from Ghana, underlined that as he plays, he will get back to his old form. Successful striker, as a team that they have achieved a good momentum, said: I believe we will be much better in the second half. I will do my best to work hard for myself and get back to my old form ”.

Caleb Ekuban scored his first goal for Trabzonspor since his return from a two month injury lay off in a Turkish Cup game.

Trabzonspor pummeled lower tier side Altay 4-1 in the round of 16 of the Turkish Cup game and has since made a return in the Turkish league game against Konyaspor.

The Ghanaian striker suffered a broken toe injury in training after colliding with a teammate and was sidelined for close to two months before getting back on to the pitch.

He has however called for patience as he strives to recapture the blistering form he was in before the injury lay off.