2 hours ago

Policy think tank IMANI Africa and the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) have petitioned Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Asanteman Traditional Council to intervene in the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to compile a new voter register.

The groups say the EC's decision to compile a new voter register is creating tension in the country, hence the need for them to intervene.

They want Otumfuo and the council to step in early by calling the EC and the agitated political parties to reach a compromise decision to avert any future disturbances.

They do not want any Ghanaian to be disenfranchised even if the exercise takes off as planned.

The EC will later this month compile a new voter register for the 2020 general elections.

This has created a stalemate between some political parties especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the commission with some making pronouncements.

The NDC and other parties against the new register said it is a move by the EC to rig the elections for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) an allegation the EC has denied.

The petition was presented to the Asantehene and the council by the President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe and the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson.

Speaking to the media, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, said IMANI is not against registration for people to vote but the cost claim the EC makes does not justify procurement of a new register.

He said the existing biometric registration machines are fit for running the 2020 general elections.

Class Fm