3 hours ago

It is very sad when a respectable Think Tank reduces Key Performance Indicators to Facebook Live Q & A.

I always say that the very threat to our evolving democracy is ignorant and arrogant Policy think tanks and mushroom Civil Society Organizations.

Sometimes they comment without proper scrutiny and understanding the timing of events.

Since Mahama engaged in Facebook Live Q & A, nothing meaningful has come out of it. No sensible alternative policy has been formulated by Mahama and his COVID-19 Team. It has been the usual jokes of "I will Review or I will Consult".

President Akufo-Addo does not need a Facebook Live Q & A to address the concerns of Ghanaians. The concerns of Ghanaians in this period of Coronavirus have been reasonably addressed by President Akufo-Addo.

Governance is a serious business and involves problem-solving, and that is exactly what President Akufo-Addo is delivering to the good people of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo has been busily engaging relevant stakeholders, holding strategic meetings, reaching consensus and having serious discussions at Cabinet, all gearing towards ensuring the safety of the lives of Ghanaians, as well as stabilizing the economy for the collective good Post COVID-19.

Unlike John Mahama who has the luxury of time to log on to his Facebook account professing incoherent views on the issues of Coronavirus pandemic,

President Akufo-Addo is doing serious critical thinking and consultation with experts on the best way forward.

....Signed....

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)