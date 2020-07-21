1 hour ago

Highly rated Dutch born Ghanaian midfielder Immanuel Bonsu has signed a three year professional contract with his club FC Utrecht.

The club have been in talks with the youngster and have been able to agree terms with the player.

His performance for the club's junior teams convinced Utrecht to offer him a new contract as he scored two goals while providing two assists in 20 appearances for the club's youth team in the annulled 2019/2020 football season.

?s=20

“Imanuel is a right-footed, physically strong controlling midfielder. He is strong defensively; a real ball conqueror ”, says Technical Director Jordy Zuidam about Bonsu.

"He has the ability to cover the entire field, is a so-called box-to-box player."

"In recent seasons he also made the necessary important goals. Imanuel is a real team player and we are happy that we have joined him for three seasons."

Immanuel Bonsu joined FC Utrecht after having stints with Ajax and SC Herenveen.

The youngster is eligible to play for the Netherlands where he was born and Ghana where his parents hail from.