1 hour ago

Newly commissioned officers of the Ghana Immigration Service have donated a mini Bus to the service's academy, thanking the instructors for their mentorship.

The Service Officers of Cadet intake (12) presented an eleven seater Hyundai Grand sterex mini bus to the Imigration Service Academy (ISA) in a brief ceremony held on Friday.

It comes just few months after they were ushered into the service, having graduated from the academy.

The new officers, who were commissioned into the service early this year, saw the need for the academy to have its own bus in order to be equipped for the officers to carry their task efficiently.

Speaking at the event at the GIS headquarters in Accra, deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh expressed her gratitude for the noble and trailblazing gesture from the cadet 12, urging others to emulate.

“This is the first of its kind and unprecedented, I would want to use this occasion to entreat others to take a cue, ” she said.

The deputy comptroller in charge of finance and Administration further stated: “ we usually hear of requests from from the service but this shows we are not always to be at the receiving end but at the giving end too".

Also at the event was the representative of the intake Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Justice Kudwo Nomeshie, who thanked the entire intake and the leadership of the service for love shown.

“This is an appreciation for the training in mantorship received from the academy, he said.

"This is to solve the challenges with transportation during training at the academy.

"This donation is also to help subsequent intakes and to plead that the discipline of maintenance will be applied to the bus.”

Friday's event was also graced by the commandant of the Ghana immigration Service academy Chief superintendent Alex Adu and some senior officers of the service.