Former Asante Kotoko player and General Manager, Samuel Opoku Nti has chosen the club's left back Imoro Ibrahim as his best player of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko lifted their 25th Ghana Premier League title after an impressive run of form with the defender very integral to the league triumph.

From his left back slot, the rampaging full back was devastating for the club as he chipped in with important goals and assists.

”My best player is one who is consistent, trains well, and gives out his best so I will pick him as my best player of the season, ” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

The Ghanaian full back has been linked to Belgian club Royal Antwerp among several other clubs.

Many have called for his inclusion in the main stream Black Stars but has earned a call up to the Black Galaxies squad for the CHAN tournament.