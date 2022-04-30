3 hours ago

There is a defensive crisis at Kumasi Asante Kotoko ahead of their must win game against WAFA later this afternoon.

Already Kotoko are without club captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who is out with a long term injury and will also be without regular left back Imoro Ibrahim.

The left back was yellow carded in their 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities last Sunday and as a result will sit out the WAFA match.

It is the second time this season the defender will be missing a match through suspension after sitting out the Accra Lions game in February after picking up a red card against Elmina Sharks.

Kotoko will be heading into the game without their first choice left backs as Imoro Ibrahim will not play in the game whiles Patrick Asmah too has been suspended by the club for gross misconduct.

Richard Boadu will also not play any part in the game as he is also suspended due to card accumulation.

Asante Kotoko despite the two defeats have a healthy seven point lead over second placed Bechem United with 52 points with 8 matches to end the season.

WAFA will host the reds this afternoon at 3pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.