10 hours ago

The business community in the country has expressed anger over news that President Nana Akufo-Addo has assented to three new tax levies approved by Parliament, despite resistance from Ghanaians.

The business groups made up of GUTA, AGI and the importers and exporters association petitioned the president on the matter after Parliament passed the revenue mobilization bills.

They lament that the plight of businesses will be further compounded if the tax laws are implemented.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Asaki Awingobit expressed disappointment at the President for ignoring the suffering of the business community.

“We are completely disappointed at the President for signing the bills into law despite our protest. This government promised to be friendly to the business community but unfortunately has shown nothing like that. This government has lost touch with the business community.”

“It’s unfortunate the President has gone ahead to sign the bills without recourse to the business community. The business community has faced challenges these past years, but the President cares little about it, and it is very unfortunate.”

Source: citifmonline