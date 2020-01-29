1 hour ago

Some importers who frequent China for business are concerned over the possible hike in prices of goods following the Coronavirus outbreak that has reported over 1000 cases in China and also spread across 8 countries worldwide.

For many importers who frequent China for their goods, the Coronavirus poses a huge threat to their business. Patrick Osei-Brogya is an importer, he fears the outbreak could impact prices on the retail space.

Speaking to Joy Business, Mr Osei-Brogya said “most importers are heavily dependent on China when it comes to their goods. With about 17 business centres on lockdown, there will be a strain on the inflow of goods. What this means is that supply will wane as demand increases. We may have no option but to soar prices to cushion us against the losses we may accrue.”

One other importer in the Central Business District of Accra - Mwani Buahri - deals in Electricals. She has had to cancel her yearly trip to China due to the Coronavirus. With a limited stock of electrical wares, she is concerned about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on her business.

According to her, “not travelling to China has impacted business gravely as I can no longer assess my wares before exporting to Ghana – if I were to be in China”.

In Ghana, the Ministry of Health has issued a public alert on the virus that is airborne and transmitted from humans to humans. This alert includes surveillance and quarantine centres across the country’s borders and airports being beefed up.

Chinese provinces neighbouring Hubei, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, are on shutdown.

An emergency sensitization program has been held for Ghanaian traders and importers who often ply their trade in China. President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng told JoyBusiness the Union is taking critical measures to protect traders.

Mr Obeng said, “We have been discussing on this disturbing issue. This is very serious because it is also an airborne disease.”

He added, “When it comes to the entry points – Airports and so on, we call on the Health Ministry to be extra alert. We are taking precautions and orienting traders and exporters on safety measures. Travels to China will be cancelled upon advice from the Health Ministry.”

