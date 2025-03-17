1 day ago

Improve Tax Net: Modified Sales Tax

By Dr. Faith Ababio-Twi

Taxation is a crucial pillar of Ghana’s economic development, ensuring the government has the necessary revenue to fund infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other public services. However, the country faces a persistent challenge: a narrow tax base where salaried workers bear the brunt while many businesses, particularly self-employed individuals and informal sector operators, evade taxes. The introduction of a modified sales tax system could be the solution to widening the tax net, ensuring fairness, and increasing government revenue.

The Challenge: Revenue Loss from Non-Compliance

A significant portion of Ghana’s economy operates outside the formal tax system. Many businesses and service providers, including mechanic shops, block factories, and self-employed professionals, earn substantial income without paying taxes.

For instance, when you take your car to a mechanic shop for repairs, you pay for the service, but no tax is deducted. Mechanics operate in an industry that generates millions of cedis annually, yet there is no structured way for them to contribute to national revenue, same applies to, the carpenters, the builders ,the electricians: similarly a block factories—which produces essential building materials—operate without proper taxation. There should be a tax register at these factories to monitor production and ensure tax compliance.

Moreover, some individuals and businesses only visit the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) when they need tax clearance to secure contracts or government positions. In many cases, they simply pay an amount at the GRA office without any proper assessment of their actual earnings or business activities. There is no tracking system to verify their real tax obligations, leading to significant revenue losses.

The Need for a Modified Sales Tax

A modified sales tax will ensure that every economic activity, whether a service or product sale, contributes to the national tax system. Unlike VAT, which is often avoided due to weak enforcement, a sales tax is applied directly at the point of transaction, making it harder to evade.

In developed countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, sales tax plays a major role in tax revenue collection. In the U.S., for example, every transaction—whether at a mechanic shop, a construction firm, or a retail store—is taxed, ensuring fair contribution from all economic sectors. Ghana must adopt a similar approach to close its tax gaps.

How a Modified Sales Tax Will Work

1. Mandatory Sales Tax on Transactions

Every business, including mechanic shops, block factories, and self-employed professionals, should be required to collect sales tax on transactions. Whether a mechanic repairs a car or a block factory supplies building materials, a small percentage of the payment will be automatically deducted as tax.

2. Sales Tax Register for Informal Businesses

All businesses, including those in the informal sector, must be registered in a central tax system. This will allow GRA officials to track tax payments and ensure compliance. Block factories, for example, should have a monitoring system that tracks their sales and applies a tax component.

3. Phasing Out VAT Loopholes

Many businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and retailers, fail to issue VAT receipts, causing huge losses to the government. A modified sales tax, applied directly at the point of sale, would eliminate these loopholes.

4. Digital Monitoring for Transparency

A digital tracking system should be introduced to monitor transactions and prevent underreporting. Payments made via mobile money, bank transfers, or card payments will have tax automatically deducted and remitted to the government. This will reduce corruption and ensure tax collection is transparent.

5. Eliminating Fake Tax Clearance Payments

A major problem in Ghana’s tax system is that some individuals only visit GRA when they need tax clearance but do not pay taxes regularly. The government must introduce a tracking system to verify tax compliance before issuing clearance certificates. This will prevent businesses from evading taxes and only paying when necessary.

6. Expanding the Tax Base Instead of Increasing Tax Rates

One of the biggest concerns among taxpayers is the fear of increased tax rates. However, the solution lies not in raising tax percentages but in widening the tax base. Instead of relying on a small number of 3,000 taxpayers, the system should ensure that at least 6,000 people contribute. By doubling the number of active taxpayers, the burden on individuals is significantly reduced, while government revenue increases in a sustainable and fair manner. This will ease the financial pressure on workers and businesses while ensuring a more balanced tax system.

The Impact: A Fairer and Stronger Economy

By implementing a modified sales tax, Ghana can significantly expand its tax net, reducing reliance on salaried workers and corporate entities. The key benefits include:

More Revenue for National Development – A broader tax base will provide the government with funds for essential services.

Fairer Tax System – Self-employed individuals and informal businesses will contribute fairly.

Reduced Tax Burden on Workers – Salaried employees will no longer bear the majority of the tax load.

Less Corruption and Tax Evasion – Digital tracking and automated tax deductions will increase compliance.

Conclusion: A Necessary Step for Ghana’s Future

Ghana’s taxation system requires urgent reform to close revenue gaps and ensure fairness. A modified sales tax will help capture revenue from previously untaxed sources, including mechanic shops, block factories, self-employed professionals, and businesses that avoid VAT compliance. By strengthening tax monitoring systems, eliminating loopholes, and enforcing compliance, the government can secure sustainable revenue for national development.

With strong legislative backing and digital tracking, sales tax will be a game-changer for Ghana, ensuring every business and individual contributes their fair share to the country’s progress.