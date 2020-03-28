1 hour ago

Emmanuel Sarkodie on eight man of the match awards in thirteen league matches for Nkoranza Warriors SC

Much sought after Nkoranza Warriors midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie is close to joining Kumasi Assante Kotoko after snubbing overtures from Aduana Stars and Legon Cities.

The talented midfielder has agreed a move to Kumasi Asante Kotoko and has passed his medical examination with the club.

Aduana Stars were thought to have won the race for the in demand midfielder but a move to the Dormaa based club fell through.

The much sought after midfielder is expected to put pen to paper on a three year deal with the porcupine warriors

Almost all the big boys in the Premier League have been casting admiring glances at the player with the likes of Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, Aduana Stars were all interested in the player.

He has really produced eye catching performances in the lower tier league winning man of the match awards in eight of the 13 matches in the 2019/2020 Division One League season.

Emmanuel Sarkodie joins his former team mate Kwame Poku who is already on the books of Kotoko.