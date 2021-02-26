33 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak seem to have won the race for in demand Techiman Eleven Wonders attacking Salifu Ibrahim after beating off competition from Medeama SC.

The player departed Kumasi on Friday morning enroute to the capital to sign a three year contract with the phobians.

Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with the club of the player and if the player passes his medical examination Heart will register him this transfer window.

He is expected to sign a three year deal with his transfer expected to be announced in the coming days.

The player has been one of the star performers in this season's Ghana Premier League campaign after ten round of matches.

According to sources, the player had some few months left on his existing contract with Techiman Eleven Wonders and the club was keen on cashing in on him rather than losing him for free.

The former Unistar Academy player has made nine appearances so far this season scoring once and making three assists.

The likes of Medeama SC, AshantiGold SC, Karela United and Asante Kotoko have all been credited with interest in the midfielder.