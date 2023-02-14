2 hours ago

Ghana and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has suffered an injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League match on Sunday.

Genk who are still top of the Belgium league suffered a rare defeat but it was double agony as they also saw their key man Painstil suffer a shoulder injury.

The player is expected to undergo a scan with the result and extent of damage expected to be out in the coming days.

Painstil was replaced by his teammate Angelo Preciado in the 81st minut after he went down awkwardly from a challenge from an opposing player.

The injury may have come at the wrong time as it will hurt his team's title challenge especially with the sale of top scorer Paul Onuachu to Southampton.

He will also be a big miss for new Ghana boss Chris Hughton as Ghana will take on Angola in March 2023 in the 2023 AFCON qualifier game.

Painstil despite his impressive form was snubbed by erstwhile Ghana coach Otto Addo for reasons only known to him but is expected to be handed a fresh start by Chris Hughton.

He has scored ten goals and provided ten assists in the Belgium First Division A league this season.