Black Stars and Al Fayha winger Samuel owusu is in the form of his life in the Saudi Pro League as he keeps on banging them in for his side.

The winger scored in Al Fayha's 4-0 triumph over Arar EC on Tuesday evening.

Al Fayha inflicted a thumping 4-0 defeat on Arar FC in their match day 30 game played at the King Salman Sports City Stadium.

The whole show was started by Nigerian International Tunde Adeniji who opened the floodgates on the 38th minute for the home side before Sami Al Khaibari added a second to make sure of the results on the stroke of first half.

The Ghanaian made his presence felt as he scored his side's third goal in the 62nd minute after going on a mazy run.

Tunde Adeniji made sure of his brace with his second goal to hand Al Fayha a 4-0 victory.

The Ghanaian has been in tip top form since he returned from a short loan spell at Al Ahli Jeddah scoring five goals with six assists in 12 matches this season.