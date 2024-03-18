3 hours ago

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed dismay over what he perceives as a trend of individuals with connections to authority figures evading accountability for their actions.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa highlighted the case of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, questioning why he has not faced prosecution for alleged identity fraud.

Mr. Ablakwa referenced Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's, confirmation to Parliament that she issued a diplomatic passport to Victor Kusi Boateng under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, with different personal details, purportedly to aid his fundraising for the National Cathedral project.

The lawmaker expressed astonishment that, despite this revelation, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng has not faced repercussions.

The MP noted that the minister claimed ignorance of Boateng's dual identity being recorded in various national databases, including those of the Electoral Commission, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, West African Examinations Council, and the National Cathedral Secretariat.

Okudzeto Ablakwa criticised the lack of action taken against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, noting that his diplomatic passport has not been revoked, he hasn't been arrested or prosecuted, and he remains on the board of trustees for the National Cathedral despite calls for his resignation.

Mr. Ablakwa further highlighted Rev. Kusi Boateng's legal actions to prevent him from speaking out and his continued demands for additional funds for the cathedral project.

Mr. Ablakwa reiterated concerns about the perceived impunity enjoyed by individuals with political connections and warned that accountability will eventually catch up with them.

He questioned how long such practices would persist, emphasizing that "judgment day was coming."