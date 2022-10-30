6 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo is concerned about the inability to bring closure to the gruesome murder of Ghanaian journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.

“It is unfortunate”, the Ghana News Agency quoted Akufo-Addo. Even though he is a journalist, we still really do not know why he was killed – whether it is linked to the work he was doing or other matters”, he bemoaned.

Feeling disappointed over the unresolved murder Mr. Addo said, “Despite the widespread efforts by the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) we still have not been able to lay hands on the perpetrators of Huseein Suale’s death”.

The President who made these remarks during a meeting with the national executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Jubilee House in Accra said the development does not auger well for the country’s image in respect of press freedom.

Suale was gunned down by unknown assailants in January 2019. He was a member of the the Tiger Eye PI -owned by Anas Aremeyaw Anas -which investigated alleged corruption at the Ghana Football Association which set in motion a lifetime ban on all soccer-related activities on the then President Kwasi Nyantakyi.

For President Akufo-Addo, the safety of journalists has to be “sacrosanct”. “Sacrosanct from members of the community. Sacrosanct from agencies of the State”.

President of the GJA Albert Kwabena Dwumfour lauded Mr. Akufo-Addo’s commitment to human rights issues and championing the cause of the media. He used the occasion to introduce the newly-elected executives to the president.