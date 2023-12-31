6 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has expressed his ambition to achieve significant success with the Black Stars at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament, scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, is expected to mark Williams' debut for Ghana, having switched nationalities from Spain in 2022.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is determined to enhance its AFCON performance.

Inaki Williams, a key addition to the squad, shares his determination to create history with the four-time African champions.

"Playing at AFCON means a lot to me. My ambition is to go as far as possible with the Black Stars," emphasized Williams. The striker, likely part of Ghana's final 27-man squad, underscores the significance of the tournament and his commitment to the team's success.

As part of their AFCON preparations, the Black Stars will commence their camp in Kumasi, facing Namibia in a pre-tournament friendly before heading to Ivory Coast.

Their first AFCON match is against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by encounters with Egypt and Mozambique.

The 34th edition of AFCON promises exciting football action from top African teams.