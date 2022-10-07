2 hours ago

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has been assessing Ghana's opponents at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He says that it's an even group where Ghana can progress but must do a lot of hard work before they can progress from the group.

In July this year, Inaki Williams decided to switch nationality to play for Ghana after turning down Ghana several times and making a single appearance for Spain.

Iñaki Williams made his Ghana debut against Brazil in the 3-0 defeat and also played against Nicaragua.

“Portugal is well known for the quality of its players and for its captain, who is a star. It will be a very difficult matchup, but we also have quality in midfield and we are very physical. It cannot be granted to Portugal, if you do not want to suffer, but it will be disputed.

“With Uruguay it will be even more physical, we are going to measure ourselves from you to you. Korea de Son is a team to be reckoned with. He is having a tremendous career in the Premier. It is an even group and very open,” Inaki Williams shared.

Ghana will play Switzerland on 17th November in the last friendly before playing Portugal in the opening game on 24th November 2022.