6 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams found the back of the net against Atletico Madrid amidst allegations of racial abuse from a section of the home fans.

The winger raised concerns during the match, attempting to alert referee Juan Martinez to the alleged chanting directed at him.

Atletico players Antoine Griezmann and Jose Maria Gimenez were seen urging the home fans to cease the chants before play resumed.

"I have gone to take a corner and I have heard monkey sounds," Williams stated, expressing his frustration with the situation. "There are stupid people everywhere, but nothing happens, we have to keep working."

Williams emphasized the need for gradual change in addressing such behavior. "I hope this changes little by little because in the end we are fighting internally and externally against this," he added.

Reflecting on his goal celebration, Williams revealed it was fueled by a sense of anger. "It comes with a bit of anger, it is not normal that they still insult you because of your skin tone," he remarked.

Despite Williams' goal, Athletic Bilbao succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid, with Angel Correa and an own goal from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon securing the victory for the hosts.

Atletico Madrid's win further solidifies their position in the top four, positioning them favorably to secure Champions League football next season.

This incident follows a recent complaint filed by Real Madrid after a video on social media purportedly showed Atletico fans chanting a racist slur aimed at Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.