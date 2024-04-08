5 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker Inaki Williams has lifted his inaugural Copa Del Rey trophy with Athletic Bilbao following a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Real Mallorca in the final.

Athletic Bilbao claimed their 24th Copa Del Rey title in a dramatic showdown, overcoming Mallorca on penalties after a fiercely contested battle in Seville.

As Athletic's iconic Gabarra prepared to sail for the first time in four decades, anticipation surged through the Athletic faithful as the renowned Basque side aimed to add another remarkable chapter to their Copa history that dates back to the 19th century.

Real Mallorca took the lead in the 21st minute with a superb strike from Dani Rodríguez, shocking Bilbao and ending the first half with a 1-0 advantage.

However, Spanish international Oscar Sancet leveled the score brilliantly for Athletic Bilbao, capitalizing on Nico Williams' pass and reigniting their hopes of ending their 40-year Copa Del Rey trophy drought.

After the full duration, including thirty minutes of extra time, ended in a 1-1 stalemate, the fixture progressed to a penalty shootout to determine the victor. Athletic Bilbao emerged triumphant with a 4-2 win on penalties.

For Inaki Williams, this victory marks his third title with Athletic Bilbao, following their Spanish Super Cup triumphs during the 2015/16 and 2020/21 seasons.

This Copa Del Rey triumph adds another prestigious accolade to his impressive career with the Basque club.