5 hours ago

Ghana's striker, Inaki Williams, expressed his joy at scoring his maiden goal for Ghana during Friday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The match saw Williams break his goal drought for Ghana, securing a last-minute header against Madagascar.

"I am very happy for the team; it is not an easy job. I enjoyed the game, I enjoyed the atmosphere. Kumasi people are very special," he said.

"This performance is so beautiful for me because my family was in the stadium."

Ghana faced challenges throughout the first half as the away side created numerous opportunities, all of which went wasted.

In the second half, Madagascar hit the goalpost before Inaki Williams, in the dying moments of the game, headed home a cross from Gideon Mensah to secure Ghana's victory.

Ghana is set to face Comoros in their second game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.