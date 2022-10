2 hours ago

Ghana and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams was left disappointed after his side threw away a two-goal lead o draw 2-2 with Getafe on Tuesday evening.

Williams scored for his side on his 350th appearance for the Basque side.

Bilboa despite taking the lead twice drew 2-2 away from home with a gritty Getafe side on Tuesday evening."We have made a great effort and I think that more than them to win. But hey, it will be time to learn and do self-criticism. We must rescue the defensive solidity that we have had in other games.

"Ander has given me a millimetric ball . He always tells me that I have to go to space. The control has been perfect for me and then I have shot as well as I could."

Athletic twice took the lead, through Iñaki Williams and Raúl García, but on both occasions, Getafe was able to draw level.

Athletic Bilbao opened the scoring early in the first half, through Inaki Williams in the 2nd minute, but Getafe equalized through Carles Aleñá in the 27th minute, ending the first half with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, the teams exchanged possession and chances, Raul García scored the visitors’ second goal in the 62nd minute before Munir Haddadi pulled parity for Getafe in the 76th minute.

The Ghanaian striker has now scored four goals for his side in the Spanish La Liga this campaign.