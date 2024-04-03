2 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao's dynamic attacker, Inaki Williams, is gearing up for what he describes as a dream opportunity as his team prepares to battle RCD Mallorca in the Copa del Rey final, aiming to secure the title for the first time in four decades.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Estadio de La Cartuja, the final promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two sides, both hungry for glory.

Williams expressed his determination, underlining the significance of winning the Copa del Rey and its potential to carve a place in the club's illustrious history.

With Athletic Bilbao last clinching the prestigious trophy in 1984, ending the prolonged drought would add another chapter to its legacy.

Reflecting on past setbacks, including defeats in recent final stages of the competition, Williams and his teammates are determined to rewrite history by triumphing over RCD Mallorca.

"I always say, my parents have done so much for us. Everything we do is to give back to them for everything they have done for us.

Hopefully, we can bring that victory, not only to them but to all the generations of Athleticzales who have not seen an Athletic champion," Williams expressed to Mundo Deportivo.

"It's a dream we've had since childhood. We've grown up playing together, we're still playing together and now we have the chance to play the first cup final together.

Things didn't go the way we all wanted last year. Once again, we can enjoy a final. We don't want to imagine, we want to do it."

Williams' notable performances in the Copa del Rey, including two goals and two assists, underscore his importance to the team's aspirations, as they aim to seize this opportunity and etch their names in history.