1 hour ago

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has fueled speculations that he is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

Williams has been captured following the Black Stars official Twitter handle whiles also liking Ghana's World Cup group.

This has heightened speculations that the Bilbao born striker is ready to commit his International future to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana has made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it has failed as he says he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still makes him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he has been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he may take solace in playing for Ghana especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.

The former has already made a senior international appearance for Spain in a friendly but remains eligible to switch to Ghana under Fifa eligibility rules.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.