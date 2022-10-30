4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams scored his fifth goal of the season on Sunday evening as he helped his side defeat Villareal in their La Liga game at the New San Mames.

Bilbao struggled in their last four matches recording two draws and two losses with their last win coming in September.

Inaki Williams was a constant threat to the Villareal defense all night as they struggled to deal with his movement and pace.

The 28-year-old latched onto a defense-splitting pass by Raul Garcia before lifting beyond Rulli in goal for Villareal for the only goal of the game.

Inaki has now scored his fifth goal in 12 matches so far this season his highest in recent memory in the season.

The 28-year-old continued his incredible run of consecutive La Liga appearances for his club to 245 in what was his 352nd game for the Basque club.

To put it in context, the last time Inaki missed a La Liga game, Villarreal new coach Quique Setien was in his first season with Las Palmas (2015-16) and he has since handled Real Betis (2017-19) and Barcelona (2020) before joining the Yellow Submarine.

Victory took Athletic Club to fifth on the table with 21 points, two behind Atletico Madrid in third, and one adrift of fourth-placed Real Sociedad who lost 1-0 to Real Betis in Sunday’s late kickoff.