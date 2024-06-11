28 minutes ago

Inaki Williams, a teammate of Ghana's Black Stars, has lauded Jordan Ayew as the Man of the Match following his outstanding performance against the Central African Republic.

Ayew, the Crystal Palace forward, showcased his brilliance by scoring a hat-trick, guiding the Black Stars to a hard-fought victory over the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

Williams, who missed both games due to surgery before the end of the season, closely followed the matches and expressed admiration for Ayew's remarkable display.

After a photo of Ayew was shared on social media, Williams reposted it with the caption "Most Valuable Player," praising the striker for his exceptional contribution to the team.

The Spain-based forward is currently recuperating and is expected to return to full fitness before the start of the next season. He had an outstanding campaign, notably winning the Copa Del Rey with the Rojiblancos.

Following the victory against the Central African Republic, the Black Stars have climbed to the top of Group I after four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

As the quest for a place in the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada continues, the West African giants will resume action in March 2025.