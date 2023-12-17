6 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams celebrated a remarkable career milestone by completing his 400th appearance for Athletic Bilbao in a recent clash against Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old forward played a crucial role in securing a convincing 2-0 victory over the former La Liga champions.

In the milestone match, Williams contributed significantly to Athletic Bilbao's success, with goals from Gorka Guruzeta and his younger brother, Nico Williams, securing the important win.

Williams, having spent his entire professional career with the Basque club, is widely regarded as a legendary figure at Athletic Bilbao.

The absence of Williams during the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February will undoubtedly be a significant loss for the club.

Despite this, the Ghanaian striker has showcased his attacking prowess this season, notching eight goals and providing three assists in La Liga.

His consistent contributions on the field have further solidified his status as a key player for Athletic Bilbao.