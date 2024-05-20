9 hours ago

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has been voted the Best African Player in the Spanish league following an outstanding campaign with Athletic Bilbao.

The 29-year-old forward has played a pivotal role for the Rojiblancos, leading them to a European place finish with one game remaining in the season.

Williams has been in superb form, helping Athletic Bilbao secure their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years with key performances, including scoring in crucial matches against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

His contributions have been instrumental in Bilbao's successful season.

Before the match against Sevilla at San Mames on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Williams was presented with his award by Athletic Bilbao legend Andoni Goikoetxea.

This recognition highlights Williams' exceptional performances and his impact on the league.

Williams' goal-scoring prowess has seen him break into the top 20 goal-scorers in Athletic Bilbao's history after netting in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna last week.

This season, he is enjoying his most prolific campaign in La Liga, having scored 12 goals. Additionally, he has contributed two goals and two assists in the Copa del Rey.

Despite his impressive form at the club level, Williams has yet to replicate this success for the national team, scoring only once in 17 appearances for the Black Stars.

However, he remains a key player for Ghana and is expected to join the squad for June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Williams' award as the Best African Player in the Spanish league is a testament to his skill, hard work, and significant contributions to Athletic Bilbao's successful season.