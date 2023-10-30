1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams played a crucial role for Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening in their clash against Valencia in the Spanish La Liga.

The match, held at San Mames, witnessed the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, operating from opposite flanks and capitalizing on their pace.

Following an impressive first-half performance by Athletic Bilbao, the team secured a lead at halftime with a goal in the 32nd minute.

Nico Williams, the younger of the Williams brothers, provided the assist for Oscar de Marco to find the back of the net, giving the hosts an advantage.

In the second half, Valencia staged a spirited comeback, turning the game around as Fran Perez and Hugo Duro scored in the 62nd and 68th minutes, respectively.

Facing the prospect of defeat, it was Inaki Williams who displayed brilliance, assisting Alex Berenguer's goal in added time to rewrite the script.

This late goal meant the game concluded in a 2-2 draw, with both teams sharing the points.