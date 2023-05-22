2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams continues to impress in the LaLiga 2022/23 season, reaching double figures in goals for just the second time in his career in the competition.

The previous occasion was during the 2018/19 season when he netted 13 goals.

Williams achieved this milestone by scoring for Athletic Club in their recent 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo over the weekend. The dynamic forward wasted no time in making an impact, finding the back of the net after only five minutes of play.

He capitalized on a well-executed pass from Oscar de Marcos, putting the hosts in the lead as they headed into halftime with a one-goal advantage.

In the second half, Celta Vigo managed to equalize through Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 50th minute, momentarily threatening Athletic Club's dominance.

However, just four minutes later, Williams' team regained control as Alex Berenguer scored to secure a triumphant win at the San Mamés stadium.

With this goal, Williams has now amassed a total of 10 LaLiga goals along with three assists in 33 appearances this season. His consistent contributions to the team's attacking prowess have been instrumental in their success.