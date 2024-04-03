2 hours ago

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao striker born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, considers his choice to play for Ghana as one of the highlights of his career, despite facing challenges on the field.

Since making the significant decision in 2022, Williams has earned 17 caps for the Black Stars.

While his performances with Ghana differ from his contributions at Athletic, where he remains a key player with 11 goals and three assists this season, Williams remains dedicated to representing his parents' homeland.

Reflecting on his Africa Cup of Nations debut earlier this year, which saw him make a critical error leading to a goal against Ghana, Williams remains steadfast in his commitment.

"I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision, and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Williams shared with Club del Deportista.

"Things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

Despite the challenges faced internationally, Williams continues to shine for Athletic Bilbao, boasting an impressive record of 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.