1 hour ago

Ghana and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams is on the mend after recovering from a muscle injury he picked up recently.

The striker has returned to training and could be in line to start for his side as they travel to Mestalla to face troubled Valencia this weekend.

Williams was part of group training on Wednesday and Thursday and could be named in the team in their Spanish La Liga clash.

The Ghanaian had an enviable record for 251 consecutive La Liga games for Athletic Bilbao but injury ruled him out of his side's last two games/

He has scored five goals and provided an assist in his 18 appearances for Athletic Bilbao this season so far.

The Spain-born forward who has one cap for his country of birth switched nationality to play for Ghana in July and was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has 6 caps for Ghana.

He is expected to feature in Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola next month.