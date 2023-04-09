40 minutes ago

Ghana's Iñaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their 2-1 victory over Espanyol in the Spanish La Liga game.

This comes after ending his six-month goal drought against Osasuna in midweek in the Copa del Rey game, Inaki Williams has now scored in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Inaki Williams has suffered a goal drought for both club and country since last scoring in October 2022 but has now broken the jinx.

He chased down a long ball upfield, and brushed off the challenge from the defender before he fired into the far post to score the opener for his side against Espanyol.

His brother Nico Williams come from the bench to grab the winner after what has been a very difficult week for the youngster who was forced to delete his various social media accounts after vile abuse from fans after their elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Osasuna.

Inaki Williams has scored six league goals this season, two short of his tally from last season.