55 minutes ago

Inaki Williams proved to be the hero for Athletic Bilbao as he scored a late penalty to earn a point against Real Mallorca in a Spanish La Liga encounter on Monday night.

The match at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix was an intense battle with both teams seeking a win to bolster their chances of European football next season.

After a goalless first half, it was South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in who broke the deadlock for Mallorca in the 58th minute, latching onto a pass from Vedat Muriqi.

Athletic Bilbao responded well to the setback and put in a resolute performance to get back into the game. Their persistence finally paid off when Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta handled the ball in the box, and Bilbao was awarded a penalty.

Williams took on the responsibility and dispatched it emphatically, securing a vital point for his team.

The Ghanaian forward played the entire 90 minutes of the match, showcasing his attacking prowess and work rate. Meanwhile, Baba Iddrisu came off the bench to feature for Real Mallorca.

This season, Williams has been a standout performer for Athletic Bilbao, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 30 appearances in La Liga.

With his consistency and ability to score crucial goals, he will be crucial to Bilbao's quest for European football in the remainder of the season.