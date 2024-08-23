16 hours ago

Inaki Williams is on the verge of making a comeback to the Black Stars after missing the previous international window due to injury.

The Athletic Bilbao forward is anticipated to be a key inclusion in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger in September.

Williams was forced to sit out Ghana's last two matches after undergoing surgery towards the end of the previous season, which also sidelined him for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his absence, the Black Stars managed to secure vital back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic, revitalizing their bid for AFCON qualification.

Now fully recovered, Williams recently returned to action, featuring in Athletic Bilbao's La Liga opener against Getafe last weekend.

His return to fitness comes at a crucial time for Ghana, as they look to strengthen their squad for the decisive AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5 before traveling to face Niger on September 9.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars are determined to secure a top-two finish in Group F, ensuring their place in the AFCON tournament, which will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.