2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams was treated for back pain in Tuesday's Spanish La Liga game against Getafe on Tuesday evening.

The striker injured his back after an awkward fall in the game which he scored the opener.

Williams scored for his side on his 350th appearance for the Basque side.

Bilboa despite taking the lead twice drew 2-2 away from home with a gritty Getafe side on Tuesday evening."We have made a great effort and I think that more than them to win. But hey, it will be time to learn and do self-criticism. We must rescue the defensive solidity that we have had in other games.

Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said he hopes the injury is not serious and that the player will be available for the next game.

“He fell badly on the last play. He has been very optimistic with the shot and has fallen badly. We hope that he has nothing,” he said.

Athletic twice took the lead, through Iñaki Williams and Raúl García, but on both occasions, Getafe was able to draw level.

Athletic Bilbao opened the scoring early in the first half, through Inaki Williams in the 2nd minute, but Getafe equalized through Carles Aleñá in the 27th minute, ending the first half with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, the teams exchanged possession and chances, Raul García scored the visitors’ second goal in the 62nd minute before Munir Haddadi pulled parity for Getafe in the 76th minute.

The Ghanaian striker has now scored four goals for his side in the Spanish La Liga this campaign.