Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has unveiled plans for the inaugural Democracy Cup, marking the 30th anniversary of Ghana's legislature. The event is set to kick off on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, the main event will feature a thrilling match between two football giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

As part of the celebration, Members of Parliament will showcase their skills in a curtain-raiser match against former Black Stars players.

The victorious team from the Hearts of Oak vs. Asante Kotoko clash will earn the prestigious opportunity to face off against the US-based club DC United in Washington.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of Ghana's Parliament, established in 1993 following the enactment of the 1992 Constitution, which restored democratic governance in the country.

In addition to the football matches, the anniversary celebration will include parliamentary sittings, debates, peace walks, and various fun-filled activities.

The Democracy Cup promises to be a memorable event, commemorating Ghana's legislative milestone with excitement and camaraderie.